Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $685.32 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $235. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $23 drop since last month, $100 off list, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 3.4GHz Desktop for $639.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $259 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Precision 3630 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3GHz Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's $446 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $40 less in March. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,299.99 with free shipping. That's $570 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $468 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 17" Gaming Backpack for $27.24 with free shipping. That's $13 under our May mention, $28 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $979.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
