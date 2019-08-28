New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Dell AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop w/ 128GB SSD & 4GB GPU
$685 $999
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $685.32 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $235. Buy Now

  • AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 3.4GHz 8-core processor
  • 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB graphics card
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i5675-A988BLU
