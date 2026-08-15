A new DeWalt sale has just gone live today at Woot, with up to 62% off everything from drills, saws, and grinders to outdoor gear like chainsaws and string trimmers. Then you can use the promo code "DEWALT15" to take an extra 15% off at checkout. The lineup mixes bare tools for owners who already have batteries with complete kits for those starting from scratch. The coupon ends August 23. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company