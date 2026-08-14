At Musician's Friend, this DR Pro DR210 mic stand is $45, down from $80 for the Stupid Deal of the Day. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 14. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Telescoping boom arm extends from 19" to 31"
- Height adjustable from 40" to 69"
- Tripod legs open up to 25" on each side
- Tripod-style base for stability
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This D'Angelico Premier Tammany is $279.99, down from its regular price of $479.99 at Sweetwater. It pairs a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and includes an onboard preamp with a built-in tuner and 2-band EQ for plugging in on stage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- OM-style body with solid Sitka spruce top
- Laminate mahogany back and sides
- Slim C-shape mahogany neck with 20 medium jumbo frets
- Ovangkol fingerboard
- Onboard D'Angelico preamp with built-in tuner and 2-band EQ
- Dovetail neck joint and scalloped top bracing
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is offering discounts across more than 1,300 band and orchestra items, from student instruments to professional gear. The Jupiter JEP1020 Performance Series 4-Valve Euphonium drops to $2,499, down from $3,799, while the King 1135W Series 3-Valve Tuba is $6,139, down from $7,139. Marching percussion, string instrument outfits, and accessories like cases and carriers are also included, with some accessories getting an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more using code "acc15". Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Over 1,300 items included across band and orchestra gear
- Discounts on saxophones, trumpets, French horns, and tubas
- Marching percussion including snare, tenor, and bass drums with carriers
- String instrument outfits available including violins, cellos, and basses
- Open-box options offer additional savings on select instruments
- Some accessories get an extra 15% off $99+ with code acc15
Musician's Friend has amplifier deals spanning guitar combos, bass amps, and speaker cabinets from brands like Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, and EVH. A Fender Limited-Edition '65 Princeton Bordeaux Reserve combo (pictured) is $300 off at $1,379.99, while smaller options like the Rogue G-10 combo amp run $59.99. The sale also includes demo units from MESA/Boogie and Darkglass with extra percentage-based savings applied in cart. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar and bass combo amps, amp heads, and speaker cabinets included
- Brands include Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, EVH, BOSS, and Ampeg
- Tube and solid-state models available
- Wattages range from battery-powered mini amps to 1,000W bass heads
- Includes portable, wireless, and headphone amp options
- Some items offered as demo gear with additional in-cart savings
Musician's Friend has a wide range of guitar effects pedals discounted, including brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6. We've pictured the MXR M66S Classic Overdrive for $59.99 ($15 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar effects pedals from brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6
- Includes overdrive, distortion, delay, reverb, pitch-shifting, and multi-effects pedals
- Pedalboards and footswitch accessories also included
- Discounts range from about $6 up to $150 off select pedals
- Some listings marked as demo gear or closeout deals
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