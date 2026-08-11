Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center