This Gretsch Jim Dandy Deltoluxe Parlor is $319.99 at Sweetwater. It's the best price we found by $30. It comes with a laminate top, back, and sides, an onboard soundhole pickup for stage and studio use, and vintage-style touches like open-gear tuning machines and nickel hardware. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Laminate wood top, back, and sides
- X-style bracing for enhanced resonance
- Nato neck with "C"-shape profile and dovetail joint
- 12" radius walnut fingerboard with 20 vintage-style frets
- Onboard Gretsch Deltoluxe soundhole pickup
- Nickel hardware with open-gear die-cast tuning machines
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Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Sweetwater's Live Sound Sale covers PA systems, mixers, wireless microphones, and stage monitors from brands like JBL, QSC, PreSonus, and Lectrosonics. Deals range from budget items like a Samson Q7x microphone at $59.99 up to a Midas Heritage D digital mixer tour pack at $30,999, discounted $7,881 off its regular price. We've pictured the LD Systems Maui 44 G2 Column Speaker Array and Subwoofer System for $2,500 ($500 off). Free shipping and a 2-year warranty are included on qualifying purchases. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- PA systems, speakers, and subwoofers from brands like JBL, QSC, and LD Systems
- Live sound mixers and digital mixing consoles from PreSonus and Yamaha
- Wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring from Samson, Xvive, and Lectrosonics
- Stage boxes, power amplifiers, and stage monitors
- Microphones, mic stands, and cables included in the sale
Sweetwater's Camera & Creator Sale covers a wide mix of gear, from mirrorless cameras to studio mixers and headphones. The Sony Alpha 7 IV Mirrorless Camera Body is $500 off at $1,998, and the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX Mirrorless Camera with Lumix S 20-60mm lens also drops $500 to $1,997.99. Beyond cameras, the sale extends to lenses, PTZ systems, audio mixers, and headphones from brands like Canon, DJI, and Yamaha. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Mirrorless and cinema cameras from Sony, Canon, and Panasonic
- Camera lenses, PTZ cameras, and video accessories
- Studio mixers, recorders, and audio interfaces
- Headphones and broadcast microphones
- Gimbals and portable creator cameras from DJI
Sweetwater's Back to School Sale covers band, orchestra, and recording gear, including the William Lewis & Son 411 Cello Outfit at $1,999, down from $4,979, and the Selmer SFL302 Student Flute at $699.99, down from $1,279. The Buffet Crampon 400 Series Alto Saxophone is $2,999, marked down from $4,445. Every order includes a free 2-year warranty and free shipping. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Woodwinds, brass, orchestral strings, and percussion instruments included
- Buffet Crampon R13 Professional Bb Clarinet with silver-plated keys included in the sale
- William Lewis & Son 411 Cello Outfit, 4/4 size, included in the sale
- Recording and tech essentials such as studio monitors included
- Free 2-year warranty on eligible items
- Free shipping and payment plan options available
This Yamaha APX600 is $40 off, down from $369.99 at Sweetwater. It comes with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard, and a built-in piezo pickup and tuner for plugging into an amp or PA. Sweetwater also includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Solid spruce top for resonant acoustic tone
- Nato neck w/ rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- System 65A preamp piezo pickup system for amplified sound
- Built-in onboard tuner
- Thinline cutaway body for comfortable playability
- Compatible w/ Yamaha's Player Port app for iOS and Android
Buying the Orange Super Crush 100 head and matching 4x12 cabinet together brings the price to $1,299, down from $1,411.99 when purchased separately. You'd pay $99 more at Guitar Center. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 100-watt solid-state amplifier head
- 2-channel JFET preamp with 4 stages of gain
- Passive 3-band EQ and CabSim speaker emulation
- Fully buffered effects loop and built-in reverb
- 240-watt, 16-ohm, 4x12" speaker cabinet
- Cabinet built with 18mm birch plywood and Voice of the World speakers
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