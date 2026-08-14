This APC Back-UPS Pro is $30 off the regular price and the lowest we found by at least $10. It includes 10 outlets, an LCD status display, and built-in USB-A and USB-C charging ports for keeping devices powered during outages. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1080 joules surge energy
- 16-hour recharge time
- 6-foot cord
- USB-C and USB-A ports
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Published 22 min ago
This APC Backup UPS Pro is $30 off the regular price of $219.99 as part of the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy. It offers 10 total outlets and up to 20 minutes of backup runtime at a 300W load, along with built-in coaxial and ethernet surge protection. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1080 joules surge energy
- 16-hour recharge time
- 6-foot cord
- USB-C and USB-A ports
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
More Offers
This APC Backup UPS Pro is $30 off the regular price of $219.99 as part of the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy. It offers 10 total outlets and up to 20 minutes of backup runtime at a 300W load, along with built-in coaxial and ethernet surge protection. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1080 joules surge energy
- 16-hour recharge time
- 6-foot cord
- USB-C and USB-A ports
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|13%
|$190
|$190
|Buy Now
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