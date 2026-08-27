Woot's Curb Appeal sale spans cordless yard tools, lawn treatments, and outdoor decor, with discounts reaching as high as 86% off on items like the Herdemia Mycorrhizal Fungi soil supplement, which drops to $27.99. Cordless power equipment is also part of the mix, including the PILENTO 20V leaf blower at $45.99 and the Endutools cordless tiller at $99.99. For larger outdoor upgrades, the Sunnydaze 2-Tier Wood Barrel Water Fountain is $219.99, down from $359. Orders ship free for Amazon Prime members. This deal ends September 9. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 5/5
Woot's Patio Clearance sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, including umbrellas, gazebos, fire pits, hammocks, and porch swings. Some standouts include a California Umbrella outdoor chair pad set of 2 for $29.99 and an Astella 11' round tilting aluminum patio umbrella for $49.99, both marked as steep discounts off their reference prices. The sale spans furniture, shade structures, and yard accessories, making it worth a look for anyone stocking up on patio essentials ahead of next summer. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Update: The price has changed to $3.49 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a range of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment, including chippers, splitters, and blowers from brands like SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks Utility Power Wagon stands out with 39% off its reference price, while the SuperHandy Super Duty Pro battery is available for $101.99. Shoppers will find everything from wood chippers to stump grinders and cordless wheelbarrows across the sale. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Grab Gloves & Safety Gear sale covers a wide range of work gloves and protective gear, with brands like Mechanix Wear, Snap-On, and Craftsman marked down as much as 73% off their reference prices. Spending $30 or more on qualifying items also knocks an extra $5 off the order at checkout, no coupon needed. Shoppers can find everything from disposable nitrile gloves in bulk counts up to 1000ct to specialty items like fleece-lined winter gloves and hi-vis safety apparel. This deal ends August 27. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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