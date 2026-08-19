Staples has marked down a wide range of back to school supplies, with items like composition notebooks and school glue dropping to as little as 50 cents. Crayola crayons are down to $0.50 a box and Crayola markers start at $0.99, alongside deals on folders, binders, pencils, and index cards. The sale also covers pricier categories like a 9" thermal laminator at $33.99 and a 10-ream case of copy paper at $62.79, giving shoppers options across nearly every grade level. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. Shop Now at Staples