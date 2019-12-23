Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Crayola Color Chemistry Set for Kids
$13 $25
pickup at Walmart

That's $18 less than Target's shipped price. (We're not seeing pickup available at Target.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • accessories for 16 out-of-the-box experiments
  • instructions for 50 science projects
  • Model: 74-7244
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
