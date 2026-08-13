The Craftsman storefront on Amazon is discounting a wide range of power tools, mechanics tool sets, and storage systems, with savings on items like the V20 Hammer Drill Kit, down from $139 to $99, and the 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, down from $199 to $129. The lineup spans cordless drills, impact drivers, nailers, and Versastack storage boxes. Practically all of these ship for free, even without Prime membership. Prime members of course get free shipping on everything. Shop Now at Amazon