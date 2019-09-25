New
Sears · 34 mins ago
Craftsman 7-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver
$6 $26
pickup at Sears

It's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4.49 shipping charge.
Features
  • 6 3.5" power groove bits (slotted 3/16" & 1/4", Phillips #1 & #2, star T15 & T20)
  • in-handle bit storage
  • magnetic bit retention
  • Model: 98885
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register