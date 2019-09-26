New
Sears · 43 mins ago
Craftsman 6-Piece Inch Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set
$14 $45
pickup at Sears

That's $31 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • In-store pickup dodges the $6.25 shipping fee.
Features
  • sizes ranging from 1/4" to 9/16"
  • ratcheting box end
  • 12° offset box
  • Model: 41006
  • Published 43 min ago
