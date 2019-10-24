New
Craftsman 25-Piece Socket Wrench Set
$14 $70
pickup at Sears

That's $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • 3/8" and 1/4" drives for SAE and Metric applications
  • 3/8" to 1/4" adapter
  • 3" extension bar
  • 45-tooth drive ratchet
  • includes molded plastic storage case
  • Model: 70667
Details
Comments
