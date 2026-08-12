At Amazon, get this 54" x 27.5" Washer & Dryer Countertop for $63. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this countertop. It spans 54" wide and 27.5" deep, giving a laundry room a stable folding surface over the washer and dryer. Rounded corners and non-slip pads on the base add some practical safety touches not always included with similar organizers. Buy Now at Amazon