Costway offers this 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set with Soft Cushions for $99.99 when you apply coupon code "DN75438" at checkout. It's a savings of $26 and the best price we could find. It ships for free. Offer ends September 15. Buy Now at Costway
- Includes 3 pieces of outdoor furniture with soft cushions
- Constructed from PE rattan wicker
- Available in a white finish
- Includes a 30-day return policy
- Backed by a 365-day warranty
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Expires 9/15/2026
Published 57 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon, get the 8x10-Foot Clear Tarp for $35. It's the best deal we've seen for this tarp. It's made from 14-mil thick vinyl with reinforced edges and rubber corner sleeves for added durability, and comes with grommets and a rope for easy fastening. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's Patio & Garden Savings covers a wide mix of outdoor categories, from furniture to lawn equipment to pest control. The Safavieh Natura Feride wool area rug is $115, down from $307, while the Greenworks 40V self-propelled lawn mower with battery and charger is $349, down from $449. Shoppers will also find deals on grills, Adirondack chairs, string trimmers, and garden pest sprays like Spectracide and Zevo. Shipping is free on most orders over $35, or you can pick items up in-store for free. We've pictured the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill for $59.99 ($59 savings). Shop Now at Walmart
- Outdoor furniture including bistro sets, chat sets, and Adirondack chairs
- Cordless lawn tools like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and self-propelled mowers
- Grills and griddles from brands like Blackstone and Zimtown
- Pest control items such as Zevo fly traps and Spectracide sprays
- Planters, garden beds, and outdoor decor accessories
At Amazon, get the Aoxun 14x10-Foot Lean-to Gazebo Pergola for $400. It's the best deal we've seen for this pergola. The aluminum frame and polycarbonate roof are rated to handle wind up to 38 mph and 4" of snow, with the roof able to support up to 55 lb. per square meter. It's designed for wall mounting on a patio or deck rather than freestanding use. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14' x 10' wall-mounted design with a sloped roof
- Aluminum frame w/ carbon steel triangle support structure
- Polycarbonate roof blocks 99% of UV rays
- Rated to withstand wind up to 38 mph and 4" of snow
- Roof holds up to 55 lb. per square meter
- Gap drainage system helps rainwater run off the roof
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
Costway offers its 20-Gallon Collapsible Laundry Basket for $32.99 when you apply coupon code "DN8365" at checkout. It's $12 off and the best price we could find. It ships for free. Offer ends September 15. Buy Now at Costway
- 20-gallon capacity
- Collapsible design for compact storage
- Available with wheels for easy moving
- Made of plastic construction
- White color option
Costway offers the Toy Storage Organizer with Stuffed Animal Storage, Fabric Drawer, and Universal Wheels for $74.99 when you apply coupon code "DN10614" at checkout. That's a savings of $15 and the best price we could find. It ships for free. Deal ends September 15,. Buy Now at Costway
- Includes a fabric drawer for stuffed animal storage
- Built-in universal wheels for easy mobility
- Multiple storage compartments for toy organization
- Sturdy construction designed for kids' rooms
- Available in a natural color finish
With promo code, this Costway 2-in-1 gas camping grill and stove drops to $116.10, down from the $278 comparison price. The detachable legs let it fold down for easier transport and storage, useful for anyone cooking outdoors while camping. Buy Now at Costway
- Combines a grill and stove in one portable unit
- 4 detachable legs for easy setup and storage
- Runs on gas for outdoor cooking
- Compact design suited for camping trips
Costway offers the Folding Swivel Patio Chair with 4 Adjustable Legs for $65.99 when you apply coupon code "DN10762" at checkout. It's a savings of $41 and the best price we could find. Offer ends September 15. Buy Now at Costway
- Swivel seat design
- 4 adjustable legs for uneven terrain
- Foldable for compact storage
- Suitable for outdoor patio use
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