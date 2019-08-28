Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Convenience Concepts Oxford 5 Tier Bookcase in White for $87.31 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Convenience Concepts Modern No Tools Student Desk in White or Black for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Convenience Concepts Oxford "A" Frame Bookshelf in Black for $85.77 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Convenience Concepts Mission Console Table for $65.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Convenience Concepts American Heritage Coffee Table with Shelf in Driftwood for $90.91 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $5. Buy Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Wayfair continues to offer the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $240.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $238.99. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Modern Rustic Interiors Austen Twin Convertible Sleeper Sofa in several colors (Mustard pictured) for $247.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24 and $49 under our June mention of a very similar couch. (Most stores charge around $297.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors in Walnut or Weathered for $109 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention for the door-less model and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
