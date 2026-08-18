Amazon offers the Conair Grip & Style Round Hair Brush for its best-ever price. It's also a $4 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 1 hr ago
Verified 41 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This three-pack of Just For Men Touch of Gray kits is down to just $10 at Amazon. You'll get this price after clipping the 30% off coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. You'd pay around $9 per pack at local stores. The comb applicator lets you target gray areas directly without mixing, and the ammonia-free formula develops in just 10 minutes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi-permanent hair color formulated for men
- Comb applicator allows for easy, no-mix application
- Ammonia-free formula
- Full color develops in 10 minutes
- Targets and covers gray areas
- Includes 3 items in the kit
This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons in the US. It must be used within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one coupon per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
- Valid at participating US Great Clips salons
- $5.00 off a haircut
- Limit one coupon per customer
- Must be redeemed within 14 days of code generation
- Not valid with any other offer
This Daeng Gi Meo Ri Ki Gold set is $14 off the regular $52.99 price at Costco, bringing it down to $38.99. The set is designed to improve scalp health while addressing dandruff, itching, and sebum control in addition to nourishing dry or damaged hair. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Costco
- Set includes 2 shampoo bottles and 1 treatment, or other available combinations
- Formulated to improve scalp health
- Moisturizes and nourishes dry, damaged, and brittle hair
- Helps eliminate dandruff and itching
- Helps control sebum secretion
Clip the coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Rogaine Men's Thickening 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 8.4-oz. Bottle for $8.70. It's the best deal we could find by $6. The formula includes rosemary oil, keratin, and citric acid, and it's free of parabens, silicones, and sulfates. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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