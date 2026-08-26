This bundle includes 15 separate Linux and IT courses for $10, down from a combined $405 if bought individually. Topics range from beginner Linux basics to network security, server hardening, and even a Raspberry Pi course, giving buyers a broad library of technical training for one low price. Each course is delivered as an individual key with unlimited ongoing access. Buy Now at Fanatical
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Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
TradePub for a limited time offers the Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime License for PC for free. That's $70 off list. Opening a free Tradepub account allows you to take advantage of free software, books, white papers, and additional career-focused resources. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at TradePub
- AI-powered video and image editing toolkit
- Supports video enhancement, conversion, and compression
- Lifetime license included
- Designed for creators, professionals, and content teams
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is $9.97 at StackSocial, down from $199. This is a lifetime license installed on one PC with no subscription required. The Pro version adds BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtual machine support, and Azure AD business identity tools on top of the standard Windows 11 features. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Lifetime license with a one-time purchase, no subscription required
- Includes BitLocker full-disk encryption for data security
- Supports Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox for running virtual machines and testing apps
- Includes Azure AD support for business identity and network access
- Supports biometric login backed by TPM 2.0 hardware security
- Installs on one PC and includes Copilot built into the taskbar
StackSocial's Deal Days Extended sale covers software, subscriptions, and refurbished tech at discounted prices. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is listed at $9.97, and AdGuard DNS Personal is down to $24.97 for a 5-year subscription. The sale also includes refurbished Apple MacBook Pro laptops starting at $369.99, alongside VPN services, cloud storage plans, and AI tools. Shop Now at StackSocial
- Software licenses, VPNs, and cloud storage subscriptions included
- Lifetime subscription options available for several products
- Refurbished laptops from Apple and Lenovo included
- Deals span apps, security tools, and productivity software
Fanatical's Prestige Collection lets shoppers pick their own mix of Steam games, with two games for $15 and bigger discounts unlocked at 3-game and 4-game milestones. Buy Now at Fanatical
Fanatical's Summer Sale covers thousands of PC game deals, with discounts reaching as high as 86% off on titles like Total War: WARHAMMER III, now $8.39. Bundles add another way to save, including a VIP Mystery Bundle starting at $4.99 and a build-your-own Bento Bundle featuring 26 titles. Rotating flash deals with countdown timers offer additional discounts on top sellers for a limited time. Shop Now at Fanatical
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