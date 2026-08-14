Columbia's Annual Summer Sale takes up to 50% off jackets, shirts, pants, and shoes for men, women, and kids. Members also save 30% on back to school styles. Shipping is free for members, and it's free to sign up. Deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Columbia
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Columbia's Members Week Sale spans jackets, fleece, shirts, pants, and footwear for men, women, and kids, with an extra 20% off for signed in members. (It's free to join.) Prices like the Men's Watertight II Jacket at $70, down from $100, and the Men's Canyonland Trail Long Sleeve T-Shirt for $22.40 for members ($18 savings). Shipping is free for members, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Columbia
- Jackets, fleece, shirts, and pants for men, women, and kids
- Shoes and sandals included in the sale
- Items with UPF 50+ sun protection
- Accessories like hats, mittens, and throws also discounted
- Extra 20% off select sale items for logged-in members
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Aven CSC Hoodie for $19.99. That's a $40 savings. Shipping is free for members, and it's free to sign up. Buy Now at Columbia
At Columbia, members can log in to get the Columbia Men's Firecamp Remesh Shoes for $43. That's $11 less than our mention from five days ago and the best deal we could find by $52. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Columbia
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Firecamp Remesh Shoe for $54. That's $36 below the original price. Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Buy Now at Columbia
- Mesh upper with webbing overlays for a lightweight fit
- Synthetic toe and heel cap for added protection
- TechLite midsole for cushioning and impact absorption
- Omni-Grip non-marking traction rubber outsole
- Designed for hiking
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