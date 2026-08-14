Columbia's Members Week Sale spans jackets, fleece, shirts, pants, and footwear for men, women, and kids, with an extra 20% off for signed in members. (It's free to join.) Prices like the Men's Watertight II Jacket at $70, down from $100, and the Men's Canyonland Trail Long Sleeve T-Shirt for $22.40 for members ($18 savings). Shipping is free for members, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Columbia