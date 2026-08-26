This 12-pack of Coca-Cola cans is available at Target for $8.89. That's at least a couple bucks below other local stores. Buying three qualifies for a mix-and-match deal on select soda cans priced at $20. Choose pickup to avoid delivery fees. Buy Now at Target
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
At Amazon, get this Rao's Made For Home Pasta & Fagioli Soup 16-oz. Jar 6-Pack for $9.22 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $15. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
There are a strange mix of items in this Subscribe & Save section, with toilet paper, diapers, coffee, water, and other drinks (though lots of other items are included). All of them qualify for an extra 30% discount if you check out via Subscribe & Save today. It'll stack with the standard 5% promo and you'll get free shipping. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Dr Pepper Zero Sugar 12-oz. Can 12-Pack for $4.57 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. That's $3 less than what Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target offers the Igloo Latitude 60-Quart Roller Cooler for $25. You'd pay over double this price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 94 cans or 60 quarts
- Telescoping, locking handle with oversized wheels for rolling
- Triple-snap drain plug and four self-draining cup holders in the lid
Target offers the Igloo Wheelie Cool 38-Quart Rolling Cooler for $17.50. You'd pay around double that price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 53 cans or 38 quarts
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
Sign In or Register