This Coach Station Tote Bag is $189, down from $295. It's made of suede and smooth leather, with an outside zip pocket plus inside zip, cell phone, and multifunction pockets for organization. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Coach
- Measures 13.75" long by 10.25" high by 5.0" wide
- Made of suede and smooth leather with recycled polyester lining
- Handles have a 10.5" drop
- Outside zip pocket for easy access
- Inside zip, cell phone, and multifunction pockets
- Zip-top closure
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Published 42 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Amazon offers the Carhartt Crossbody Zip Bag in Black or Carhartt Brown for $19.79. Most merchants charge $33. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At adidas, promo code "DN15" brings this adidas Cross Body Bag down to $28. This is a $10 drop from its original price. It has a saddle bag shape with a prominent buckle and reflective accents, plus an adjustable strap and zippered closure for securing items. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Saddle bag silhouette with a prominent buckle detail
- Reflective accents for added visibility
- Adjustable shoulder strap for a customizable fit
- Secure zipper closure
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