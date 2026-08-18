Macy's Bath Sale covers towels, bath rugs, robes, and storage pieces from brands like Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Madison Park, and Lacoste Home. We've pictured the Tommy Hilfiger Home Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel for $7.99 ($12 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's