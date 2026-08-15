This certified refurb bundle pairs the reMarkable Paper Pro Move, a 7.3" color e-paper tablet, with the Marker Plus pen and a Gray Polymer Weave folio for $410. It's $69 cheaper than Amazon's price for a refurb and $159 less than a new bundle. It's reMarkable's smallest and most compact paper tablet to date, using the same color e-paper panel found in the larger, pricier Paper Pro. The tablet itself is factory reconditioned, while the pen and folio are brand-new. It comes with a 90-day Woot warranty. Shipping is free for Prime members, and the deal ends August 28. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company