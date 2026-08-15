This certified refurb bundle pairs the reMarkable Paper Pro Move, a 7.3" color e-paper tablet, with the Marker Plus pen and a Gray Polymer Weave folio for $410. It's $69 cheaper than Amazon's price for a refurb and $159 less than a new bundle. It's reMarkable's smallest and most compact paper tablet to date, using the same color e-paper panel found in the larger, pricier Paper Pro. The tablet itself is factory reconditioned, while the pen and folio are brand-new. It comes with a 90-day Woot warranty. Shipping is free for Prime members, and the deal ends August 28. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
-
Expires 8/29/2026
Published 3 min ago
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Best Buy's Back to School Sale includes discounts like up to $500 off MacBooks, and up to $100 off Apple Watches. Also included are the Apple Pencil Pro at $100, and the Apple Pencil (USB-C) at $70, as well as lots of highly-discounted accessories and refurbished or open-box Macs. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
UntilGone offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 10.5" WiFi Tablet from $149.99 for the 64GB model or $189.99 for the 128GB model. That's up to $649 off list and at least $10 less than buying the refurbished tablet and included accessories separately elsewhere. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 10.5" Retina display with True Tone
- Apple A10X Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor
- 12MP rear camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera
- Includes case, charger, and screen protector
That's a $90 savings and the best price we've seen. The 11" screen runs at 2.5K resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, a sharper, smoother panel than many tablets in this price range typically offer. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11" 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display with 90Hz refresh rate
- 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
- Quad speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos
- Runs Android 15
- MediaTek Dimensity processor
- Luna Grey finish
In this sale you'll find a large selection of deals on refurb Apple products, including iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and more. Each item includes a 1-year Allstate warranty and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches
- Includes 1-year warranty on most listings
- Refurb MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with M1 and M2 chips
- Multiple storage, color, and carrier configurations available
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
Sign In or Register