With promo code "BRANDS20", this eufyCam 3 system drops to $199.99. That's $195 less than what Best Buy charges for a new system. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- 3 wireless outdoor security cameras included
- 4K Ultra HD video resolution
- Solar panel charging
- Local storage with 16GB built-in capacity
- Color night vision and motion-activated recording
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
At $40, this eufy Security C31 camera is $20 off its regular price of $60. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It records in color at night, offers 360° pan and tilt with AI tracking for people, vehicles, and pets, and stores footage locally on a microSD card or HomeBase without requiring a subscription. Buy Now at Amazon
- no monthly fees
- 360° pan and tilt
- full color night vision
- dual external antennas
Woot's Blink & Ring Security sale covers video doorbells, outdoor cameras, and alarm kits, with prices starting at $34.99 for a Like-New Ring Outdoor Stick Up Cam. Shoppers can use promo code "SECURITY30" for an extra 30% off items in the sale. The lineup spans new, refurbished, and like-new units, including a Ring Alarm 8-piece kit at $119.99 and a Ring Spotlight Cam Pro listed at $79.99, down from a $194.99 reference price. Coupon ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Blink Outdoor 4 two-camera system available
- Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Alarm kits included
- Several Amazon Refurbished and Like-New options with warranty coverage
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro plug-in model included
- Blink Video Doorbell available in black or white
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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