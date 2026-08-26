The Merrell Men's or Women's Trail Glove 8 is $58 via code "EXTRA40" at Merrell, down from its $130 regular price. This is $39 lower than Amazon's current price and is by far the lowest price it's ever been. The shoe uses a 0mm drop for a natural foot position and a Vibram TC5+ outsole for traction, along with a mesh upper and lining made from recycled materials. It ships free with an order of $75 or more. Buy Now at Merrell