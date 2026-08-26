Brooks is offering discounts of up to 35% off running shoes and apparel for men and women in its Labor Day Sale. The Ghost Max SE is marked down from $170 to $109.95, while the Ghost Max 3 drops from $160 to $109.95. Shorts and tights from the Chaser and Dash lines are also discounted by around 30%, and the Hyperion Elite 5 competition shoe is reduced from $275 to $199.95. Brooks Run Club members get free shipping and it's free to join. Shop Now at Brooks Running