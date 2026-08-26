Brooks is offering discounts of up to 35% off running shoes and apparel for men and women in its Labor Day Sale. The Ghost Max SE is marked down from $170 to $109.95, while the Ghost Max 3 drops from $160 to $109.95. Shorts and tights from the Chaser and Dash lines are also discounted by around 30%, and the Hyperion Elite 5 competition shoe is reduced from $275 to $199.95. Brooks Run Club members get free shipping and it's free to join. Shop Now at Brooks Running
- Sale spans men's and women's running shoes and apparel
- Ghost Max 3 shoes discounted from $160 to $109.95
- Ghost Max SE shoes marked down 35% to $109.95
- Chaser and Dash shorts discounted around 30%
- Hyperion Elite 5 competition shoes reduced from $275 to $199.95
- 186 products included in the sale
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Published 29 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
This Brooks Canopy Packable Jacket is $78, down from its regular price of $140. That price also beats Amazon's current listing of $129.95 for the same jacket. It's built to resist wind and light rain, and it packs into its own hand pocket for easy storage on the go. Buy Now at Brooks Running
- Wind and water resistant with a DWR coating
- Packs into its own hand pocket for easy storage
- Zippered hand pockets
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Elastic cuffs and hood visor for a secure fit
- Made with 85% recycled materials
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