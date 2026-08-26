This Brooks Canopy Packable Jacket is $78, down from its regular price of $140. That price also beats Amazon's current listing of $129.95 for the same jacket. It's built to resist wind and light rain, and it packs into its own hand pocket for easy storage on the go. Buy Now at Brooks Running
- Wind and water resistant with a DWR coating
- Packs into its own hand pocket for easy storage
- Zippered hand pockets
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Elastic cuffs and hood visor for a secure fit
- Made with 85% recycled materials
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Published 18 min ago
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
adidas has hundreds of soccer jerseys marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on styles like the Scotland 26 Home Jersey at $50, down from $100. Plus, select jerseys qualify for an extra 15% off via the promo code "DN15". The sale spans authentic club and national team kits, from Argentina and Italy to Inter Miami and Real Madrid, plus kids' and women's sizing. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes authentic club, country, and player jerseys
- Options for men, women, and kids
- Long sleeve and goalkeeper styles included
- Moisture-wicking, ventilated performance fabrics
- Some jerseys available with personalization
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Brooks is offering discounts of up to 35% off running shoes and apparel for men and women in its Labor Day Sale. The Ghost Max SE is marked down from $170 to $109.95, while the Ghost Max 3 drops from $160 to $109.95. Shorts and tights from the Chaser and Dash lines are also discounted by around 30%, and the Hyperion Elite 5 competition shoe is reduced from $275 to $199.95. Brooks Run Club members get free shipping and it's free to join. Shop Now at Brooks Running
- Sale spans men's and women's running shoes and apparel
- Ghost Max 3 shoes discounted from $160 to $109.95
- Ghost Max SE shoes marked down 35% to $109.95
- Chaser and Dash shorts discounted around 30%
- Hyperion Elite 5 competition shoes reduced from $275 to $199.95
- 186 products included in the sale
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