Woot's Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale covers sandals, slippers, sneakers, and boots from both brands. The Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers stand out at $84.99, down from a $170 reference price, while Birkenstock Arizona sandals start at $89.99. Styles for women, men, and kids are included, with several UGG slipper and boot options also discounted. Deal ends August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Birkenstock Arizona sandals in Birko-Flor, oiled leather, and natural leather styles
- UGG slippers, sneakers, and boots for women, men, and kids
- UGG Classic Short II and Classic Ultra Mini leather boots included
- UGG Tazz and Tasman slipper styles in multiple colorways
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Expires 8/14/2026
Published 8/7/2026
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Popularity: 4/5
For one last day, you can get an extra 40% off all the already-discounted clearance shoes in this Hibbett's sale. It applies to big brands like Nike, New Balance, and ASICS and some we're seeing some best-ever prices on Nike Air Jordans in the mix. Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at Hibbett Sports
- Additional 40% off select styles applied in bag
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' shoes
- Brands include Nike, Jordan, New Balance, ASICS, and Brooks
- Free shipping on eligible orders
- Some styles available for same-day pickup
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos