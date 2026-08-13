This Bestier vanity chair is $90.65, down from $178.36. Its arms flip up to save space, and the velour fabric is scratch-resistant, a useful feature for pet owners. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Flip-up arms to save space when not needed
- Swivel base for cross-legged or vanity seating
- Velour upholstery with a flower petal backrest design
- Scratch-resistant fabric
- Green finish
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Mesh back office chairs like this one are worth considering if you spend long hours at a desk and want better airflow than a solid foam-padded seat provides. Apply coupon code "WOX5ISYW" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- class 3 pneumatic gas cylinder lift
- adjustable lumbar support
- 2D headrest
- foldable armrests
- Model: 25W03US
This Shaquille O'Neal Rion office chair is $87.60 in two colors at Walmart. That's a $131 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- supports up to 400 lbs.
This gaming chair is $79.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 51 cm wide, wingless flat seat design
- Adjustable headrest and lumbar cushion for heights of 120 cm to 190 cm
- Dual-layer high-density foam with pocket springs and PU leather cover
- Synchronized armrests with 90° to 135° reclining backrest
- Seat height adjustable by up to 10 cm
- Steel frame and 5-star base rated for up to 400 lb. capacity
Walmart offers the Serta Commercial Grade Task Office Chair for $59. That's a $39 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300-lb. capacity
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
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