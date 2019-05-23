Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Faux Leather Ottoman Storage Bench with Lift-Up Lid in several colors (Brown pictured) for $109.99. Coupon code "BENCH" cuts the price to $90.99. With free shipping, that's $96 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Measures 51" x 17" x 16"
  • 440-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: SKY4007