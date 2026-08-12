This upcoming 5-film steelbook set bundles A Nightmare on Elm Street, Poltergeist, The Lost Boys, The Shining, and Little Shop of Horrors across 10 discs, each with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital copies. The Amazon Exclusive library case is designed to house all five steelbooks together. It releases October 6. Buy Now at Amazon
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Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
This Criterion Collection Blu-ray of The Princess Bride is $19.98 at Amazon. That's $8 below the original price, which ties the all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Criterion Collection edition
- Blu-ray format
- Released October 30, 2018
This Alfred Hitchcock Blu-ray collection matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $55, down from its usual $73 price. It's also well below the site's 90-day average price of $69. It ships free and includes 15 films; Psycho, The Birds, Rear Window, Vertigo, North by Northwest, and more, plus bonus features. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 70-piece set of electrical switch labels is designed for marking circuit breakers and outlets around the home. Each sticker is made of PVC, a durable material suited for household identification tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 70 labels
- Made of PVC material
- Designed for circuit breaker identification
- Includes outlet & panel reminder decals
- Suited for home electrical labeling
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
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