The Motorola Moto Watch Fit is now $75.73 at Amazon, which is an all-time low (it cost over $100 there earlier this month). The fitness tracker has a 1.9" auto-adjusting OLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, an IP68 rating, and a 5 ATM pressure rating for durability during workouts or dives, plus built-in GPS for tracking distance without a phone nearby. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.9" OLED display with auto-adjusting brightness
- Ultra-thin aluminum frame with 22mm band and included lug adapter
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with IP68 water and dust resistance
- 5 ATM pressure rating for swimming and diving
- Built-in GPS for offline distance tracking
- Battery lasts up to 16 days per charge
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