The Motorola Moto Watch Fit is now $75.73 at Amazon, which is an all-time low (it cost over $100 there earlier this month). The fitness tracker has a 1.9" auto-adjusting OLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, an IP68 rating, and a 5 ATM pressure rating for durability during workouts or dives, plus built-in GPS for tracking distance without a phone nearby. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon