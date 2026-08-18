Best Buy's Back to School sale covers MacBook Pro models in both 14" and 16" sizes, including newer configurations with the M5 and M5 Pro chips. One 14" model with the M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage is priced at $1,849, down from $1,999. A 16" model with the M5 Pro chip and 48GB of memory runs at $3,299, marked down from $3,599, showing the discount spans both entry-level and high-memory configurations. Shop Now at Best Buy