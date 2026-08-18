Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts on several MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. A couple of examples: a 16" MacBook Pro with an M5 Pro chip is $300 off, while a 14" MacBook Pro is $150 off at $1,849. This deal ends August 23. Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 25 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Best Buy's Back to School sale covers MacBook Pro models in both 14" and 16" sizes, including newer configurations with the M5 and M5 Pro chips. One 14" model with the M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage is priced at $1,849, down from $1,999. A 16" model with the M5 Pro chip and 48GB of memory runs at $3,299, marked down from $3,599, showing the discount spans both entry-level and high-memory configurations. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes MacBook Pro 14" and 16" models
- Configurations with Apple M5 and M5 Pro chips
- Memory options from 16GB up to 48GB
- Storage options from 1TB up to 2TB SSD
- Available in Space Black finish
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
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