Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale covers laptop and PC accessories, including gaming mice, keyboards, webcams, docks, and adapters. Deals include the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse bundle at $19.99 and the CORSAIR VANGUARD 96 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard at $119.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 23. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Gaming mice, keyboards, webcams, docks, and adapters included
- Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse bundle at $19.99
- Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse with 12,000 DPI sensor at $27.99
- CORSAIR VANGUARD 96 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard at $119.99
- Razer USB-C dock station with 11 ports at $52
- CyberPower 1500VA battery back-up system at $229.99
-
Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
Best Buy's PC accessories sale covers mice, keyboards, webcams, and battery backups from brands like Logitech and APC. The Logitech M325s wireless mouse is $12.99, down from $22.99, while an APC 1500VA battery backup is $189.99, down from $219.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
Woot's Apple accessories sale covers a wide mix of cables, adapters, and add-ons for Apple devices. The Apple Siri Remote for Apple TV 4K is $65, down from $99, while the Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter and Apple Watch Sport Band are both marked down to $15. Shoppers will also find deals on charging cables, power adapters, and iPad accessories like Smart Folios and keyboard cases. This deal ends September 11. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Sign In or Register