Woot's Really Random Deals clearance covers an unpredictable mix of categories, from DeWalt power tools and Logitech accessories to designer items like a Chanel No. 5 fragrance and Tory Burch sandals. Home and wellness gear makes up a large share of the sale, with items like the SQKMYSU 6-in-1 Steam Mop at $73, down from $270, and a Shiatsu Foot Massager at $54, down from $250. With prices spanning from under $10 to around $300, the sale rewards browsing rather than targeting one specific product type. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company