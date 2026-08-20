Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its Fitness, Sports & Outdoor deals cover a wide range of categories, from treadmills and rowing machines to camping gear and electric transportation. Deals include the Merach Vibration Plate at $89.99, down from $169.99, and the Sportsroyals Power Tower (pictured) at $169.99, down from $179.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 16 min ago
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
Walmart offers the Signature Fitness 4-Ft. Olympic Curl Bar for $9.99. That's a very low price for an Olympic curl bar. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4-foot alloy steel curl bar
- 2" sleeves fit standard Olympic weight plates
We've pictured the Everlast Doorway Punching Bag, now $40, down from $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods. It mounts directly in a doorway with integrated bungee cords and dual expansion bars, so no wall or ceiling installation is required. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Designed to mount in a doorway for in-home use
- Synthetic leather pad
- Single foam construction
- Integrated bungee cords
- Dual expansion bars w/ mounting loops
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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