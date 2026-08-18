Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. Its computer and tablet deals cover a wide range of categories, including savings of up to $600 on select Windows PCs, up to $500 on select MacBook laptops, and up to $400 on select iPad models. Gaming monitors are discounted by up to $600, and computer accessories are marked down by as much as 35%. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy