Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. Its computer and tablet deals cover a wide range of categories, including savings of up to $600 on select Windows PCs, up to $500 on select MacBook laptops, and up to $400 on select iPad models. Gaming monitors are discounted by up to $600, and computer accessories are marked down by as much as 35%. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 49 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Best Buy's Back to School Sale includes discounts like up to $500 off MacBooks, and up to $100 off Apple Watches. Also included are the Apple Pencil Pro at $100, and the Apple Pencil (USB-C) at $70, as well as lots of highly-discounted accessories and refurbished or open-box Macs. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
UntilGone offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 10.5" WiFi Tablet from $149.99 for the 64GB model or $189.99 for the 128GB model. That's up to $649 off list and at least $10 less than buying the refurbished tablet and included accessories separately elsewhere. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 10.5" Retina display with True Tone
- Apple A10X Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor
- 12MP rear camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera
- Includes case, charger, and screen protector
In this sale you'll find a large selection of deals on refurb Apple products, including iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and more. Each item includes a 1-year Allstate warranty and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches
- Includes 1-year warranty on most listings
- Refurb MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with M1 and M2 chips
- Multiple storage, color, and carrier configurations available
Best Buy is offering savings on select iPad models, including the 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip and 128GB of storage at $399, down from $449. Save at least $20 and up to $400 on a range of models. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes multiple iPad models such as the iPad A16 and iPad Air
- Storage options ranging from 128GB up to 1TB
- Wi-Fi and unlocked cellular versions available
- Multiple colors and screen sizes to choose from
- Both new and open-box condition options offered
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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