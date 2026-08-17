Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Their Apple deals spans MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats, with savings up to $500 on select MacBook models. Shoppers can also find up to $400 off select iPads, up to $160 off select unlocked iPhones, and up to $120 off select AirPods. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
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Adorama's clearance on Apple covers a handful of MacBooks and accessories at reduced prices. The Apple MacBook Pro 14" with the M3 Pro chip is $1,799, down from $2,499, while the MacBook Air 13.6" with the M3 chip drops to $1,549 from $2,099. Smaller accessories are discounted too, including the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad at $79, down from $149. Shop Now at Adorama
- MacBook Pro 14" with M3 Pro chip, marked down from $2,499 to $1,799
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M2 chip, marked down from $1,699 to $1,199
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M3 chip, marked down from $2,099 to $1,549
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, marked down from $149 to $79
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, marked down from $54 to $44
This refurbished MacBook Pro is $332.94, down from the $1,999 list price. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It pairs a 2.3GHz Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor
- 16GB of RAM and 512GB solid-state drive
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Backlit keyboard, built-in webcam, and Wi-Fi
- Includes one-year warranty
Best Buy offers a range of Apple products starting at $699, covering Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. Trading in a qualifying device can lower the price further, and active My Best Buy Total members can get up to 2 years of AppleCare+ included on eligible purchases. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). We've pictured the Apple MacBook Air M5 15.3" Laptop (2026) for $1,399 ($100 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV & HomePod products
- Qualified trade-in credit available toward a new Apple device purchase
- Up to 2 years of AppleCare+ included for active My Best Buy Total members on eligible purchases
- Geek Squad offers Apple-trained support and same-day services
Apple's refurbished Mac lineup spans everything from the $599 MacBook Neo ($100 less than a new one) up to iMac and MacBook Air models with M4 and M5 chips. A 15" MacBook Air with an M5 chip is $1,269, down from $1,499, and a 24" iMac with an M4 chip is also $1,269, down from $1,499. Every refurbished Mac is tested and certified by Apple and comes with a 1-year warranty. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Apple
- Includes MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models
- Tested and certified by Apple with a 1-year warranty
- Prices start at $599.00 for a Refurbished MacBook Neo
- Refurbished 15" MacBook Air with M5 chip priced at $1,269.00, down from $1,499.00
- Refurbished 24" iMac with M4 chip available from $1,269.00
- Free delivery and returns
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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