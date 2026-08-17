Apple's refurbished Mac lineup spans everything from the $599 MacBook Neo ($100 less than a new one) up to iMac and MacBook Air models with M4 and M5 chips. A 15" MacBook Air with an M5 chip is $1,269, down from $1,499, and a 24" iMac with an M4 chip is also $1,269, down from $1,499. Every refurbished Mac is tested and certified by Apple and comes with a 1-year warranty. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Apple