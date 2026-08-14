Target's beauty minis sale covers travel-size favorites from brands like Native, eos, La Roche Posay, and Sun Bum, with items ranging from under $2 up to about $25. Buying any three qualifying minis makes the lowest-priced one free, applied automatically at checkout. The deal spans deodorants, body lotions, sunscreens, and facial cleansers, making it easy to stock up across several categories at once. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. This deal ends October 25 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target