Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Barrington Shuffleboard Table w/ Wine Rack
$450 $799
free shipping

That's $50 under our June mention, $349 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1-7/16" wood butcher block playing surface w/ scratch resistant finish
  • built-in storage cabinets
  • leg supports that double as a wine rack
  • Model: 1651088
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Barrington
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register