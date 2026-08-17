Ending today, Banana Republic Factory's Women's Sale marks down tops, pants, and sweaters, with an extra 50% off applied at checkout on already reduced prices. A ribbed high-neck top drops to $12 from $45, while an Anyday wide-leg cropped pant falls to $33 from $90. The sale spans over 1,300 items across dresses, sweaters, jackets, and pants in sizes XXS through XXL and petites. Clearance purchases are final sale with no returns or exchanges. Shipping is free over $50 for members, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Ribbed high-neck tops
- Wide-leg and straight-leg pants in twill, seersucker, and linen blends
- Cotton crochet sweaters
- Smocked polos and blouson-sleeve tops
- Available in sizes XXS to XXL, plus petites
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Banana Republic Factory's men's clearance sale takes an extra 50% off already-reduced prices at checkout, with items like a linen-blend notch T-shirt down to $6 and a striped poplin shirt at $19. The sale spans hundreds of styles, from everyday T-shirts and sweaters to full linen-blend suit separates. Keep in mind that all clearance purchases are final sale with no returns or exchanges. Shipping is free over $50 for members, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Includes T-shirts, henleys, and button-down shirts
- Includes sweaters, polos, and sweater polos
- Includes suit separates such as linen-blend jackets and trousers
- Extra 50% off is applied at checkout
- All sale items are final sale with no returns or exchanges
Ending today, Banana Republic Factory's men's sale cuts up to 70% off polos, shirts, sweaters, socks, and shorts, with an extra 50% off applied at checkout. Standard-fit pique polos are priced at $29.97, while slim-fit summerweight chino shorts drop to $24.97. With 388 items marked down, the sale covers everyday essentials as well as layering pieces like the textured sweater hoodie at $47.97. Keep in mind that all clearance purchases are final sale with no returns or exchanges. Shipping is free over $50 for members, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Includes polos, shirts, sweaters, and shorts
- Standard-fit pique polo priced at $29.97
- Slim-fit 5" summerweight chino shorts priced at $24.97
- Textured sweater hoodie priced at $47.97
- Extra 50% off sale applied at checkout
- 388 items included in the sale
Banana Republic Factory is taking 40% off everything sitewide, with no code needed. Denim gets an even deeper cut at 50% off across both women's and men's styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more for Rewards members (it's free to join) Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory offers the Banana Republic Factory Men's Slim-Fit 5" Summerweight Chino Shorts for an in-cart price of $19.48; that's a $51 savings. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
Sign In or Register