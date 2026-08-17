Ending today, Banana Republic Factory's men's sale cuts up to 70% off polos, shirts, sweaters, socks, and shorts, with an extra 50% off applied at checkout. Standard-fit pique polos are priced at $29.97, while slim-fit summerweight chino shorts drop to $24.97. With 388 items marked down, the sale covers everyday essentials as well as layering pieces like the textured sweater hoodie at $47.97. Keep in mind that all clearance purchases are final sale with no returns or exchanges. Shipping is free over $50 for members, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory