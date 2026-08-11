Banana Republic Factory's men's clearance sale takes an extra 50% off already-reduced prices at checkout, with items like a linen-blend notch T-shirt down to $6 and a striped poplin shirt at $19. The sale spans hundreds of styles, from everyday T-shirts and sweaters to full linen-blend suit separates. Keep in mind that all clearance purchases are final sale with no returns or exchanges. Shipping is free over $50 for members, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory