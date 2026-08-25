Use promo code "DNWINGUIDE" to get this bundle for $13.99, down from $29.99. DigitalKeysBox pairs Windows 11 Pro with Office 2024 Standard and adds their own 113-page student guide, written in-house. This is the first time they are running both licenses together with the guide, so the bundle is unique to them. Buy Now at Digitalkeysbox
- Two separate lifetime keys, one-time purchase, no subscription
- Install both on one PC, or use them on two different computers
- Windows 11 Pro adds BitLocker drive encryption, Remote Desktop, Hyper-V and domain join, none of which Windows 11 Home includes
- Office 2024 Standard includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote
- Perpetual release, runs offline after activation, no account sign-in needed to open a document
- Includes DigitalKeysBox's own 113-page student guide, 27 chapters and 34 original diagrams, written in-house, not a reprint
- Guide is organized around coursework: papers and citations in Word, lab data and charts in Excel, presentations, class notes in OneNote, and a troubleshooting section
- Windows only, not for Mac or Chromebook
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
TradePub for a limited time offers the Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime License for PC for free. That's $70 off list. Opening a free Tradepub account allows you to take advantage of free software, books, white papers, and additional career-focused resources. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at TradePub
- AI-powered video and image editing toolkit
- Supports video enhancement, conversion, and compression
- Lifetime license included
- Designed for creators, professionals, and content teams
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is $9.97 at StackSocial, down from $199. This is a lifetime license installed on one PC with no subscription required. The Pro version adds BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtual machine support, and Azure AD business identity tools on top of the standard Windows 11 features. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Lifetime license with a one-time purchase, no subscription required
- Includes BitLocker full-disk encryption for data security
- Supports Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox for running virtual machines and testing apps
- Includes Azure AD support for business identity and network access
- Supports biometric login backed by TPM 2.0 hardware security
- Installs on one PC and includes Copilot built into the taskbar
StackSocial's Deal Days Extended sale covers software, subscriptions, and refurbished tech at discounted prices. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is listed at $9.97, and AdGuard DNS Personal is down to $24.97 for a 5-year subscription. The sale also includes refurbished Apple MacBook Pro laptops starting at $369.99, alongside VPN services, cloud storage plans, and AI tools. Shop Now at StackSocial
- Software licenses, VPNs, and cloud storage subscriptions included
- Lifetime subscription options available for several products
- Refurbished laptops from Apple and Lenovo included
- Deals span apps, security tools, and productivity software