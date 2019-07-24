New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Rectangular Metal Bar Cart w/ Shelves
$61 $139
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Rectangular Metal Bar Cart with Shelves for $61.22 with free shipping. That's $78 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • meaures about 34" x 26" x 16"
  • two shelves (25-lb. capacity per shelf)
  • 4 wheels
  • caged sides
  • Model: BH18-084-099-71
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register