Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Melamine Anda Salad Serving Set in several colors (Blue pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a slight drop from our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors in Walnut or Weathered for $109 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention for the door-less model and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 3-Piece Jeweled Embossed Bath Accessory Set in several colors (Titanium pictured) for $9.47. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens 5-Piece Wicker Adirondack Chair Chat Set for $101.68 plus $59.97 freight shipping. That's $297 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
