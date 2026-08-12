This Avalanche Davis Backpack is $22 on Woot, down from $80 and the lowest price we could find. It includes a padded mesh back panel, adjustable straps, and multiple storage pockets for travel, hiking, school, or work. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Measures 22" H x 14" W x 10" D
- Padded mesh back panel for breathability and support
- Multiple storage pockets including main compartments and front zippered pockets
- Padded, adjustable shoulder straps
- Comes in branded Avalanche packaging
- Backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty
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Expires 8/18/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save $10 off the $25 list price for a travel backpack which suits light packers, carry-on travelers, or anyone who needs a compact bag for day trips without committing to a larger pack. Apply coupon code "MNLMUVJ3" to save. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dedicated padded laptop compartment for added protection
- Water-resistant 600D twill construction
- Breathable mesh back with padded adjustable shoulder straps
- 180° zippered opening for easier airport security screening
- Waist buckle for added stability
This McDonald's bag backpack is $15 at eBay. You'd pay at least $21 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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