Walmart offers the Arctic King 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner in White for $265 with free shipping. That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Arctic King 5,000-BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $120 with free shipping. That's $16 under our mention from a month ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Kloudic via Amazon offers the Chefavor Portable Evaporative Air Cooler for $38.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the page and apply coupon code "PCEXOLW3" to cut that to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ukoke Tech. via Amazon offers the Ukoke 12,000-BTU Smart Wifi Portable Air Conditioner for $447. Clip the 20% off on-page coupon to drop the price to $357.60. With free shipping, that's $89 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone; however, the price has dropped to $356. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $131 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find now by $31, although it was $2 less three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $128. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Beurer Wireless Thermometer and Hygrometer in White for $15.81. Opt for in-store pickup at Walmart to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
