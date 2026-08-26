Metro by T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 16e on them with no activation fees, plus a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after your 3rd monthly payment when you switch. The first month costs $55, with subsequent months at $50 per month with AutoPay. Excludes T-Mobile and Metro ports within 180 days. Offer is valid through September 30. Shop Now at Metro by T-Mobile
- 6.1" OLED display with 2532 × 1170 resolution
- 48MP Fusion camera with optical-quality 2x Telephoto
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- A18 chip with Apple Intelligence support
- Up to 26 hours of video playback
- Customizable Action button
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Expires 9/30/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Apple Upgrade lets shoppers lease an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch instead of buying outright, with the iPhone 17e starting at $17.99 a month, the iPad mini at $11.99 a month, and a MacBook Air from $24.99 a month. Lease terms run 12 or 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, or 24 to 36 months for iPad and Mac, and trading in an eligible device at enrollment can lower the monthly payment further. At the end of the term, the current device gets returned and can be swapped for a new one. Buy Now at Apple
- Lease iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch with monthly payments
- iPhone and Apple Watch leases run 12 or 24 months
- iPad and Mac leases run 24 or 36 months
- Trade-in credit available at enrollment to lower initial payments
- Option to upgrade to a new device at the end of the lease term
- Leasing provided by Klarna
Woot's Apple sale covers refurbished iPhones and Apple Watches across many generations, from the iPhone XS up through the iPhone 16 Plus, plus Apple Watch models from Series 6 through Ultra 2. Prices start at $92.99 for a Grade A refurbished iPhone SE, with the iPhone 16 Plus available from $559.99. All devices are Grade A refurbished, and Prime members get free standard shipping. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this open-box Fjorden camera grip drops to $18.40. It's the best price we could find by $51. The grip adds a physical zoom lever and customizable shutter button to the iPhone, along with an app for adjusting exposure settings. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Sustainable eco-friendly fabric construction
- Durable solid wood and metal frame
- Robust jute rope armrests
- High resilience foam cushions
- Includes ergonomic lumbar support pillow
This iPhone 16e with 128GB of storage is $99.99 at Metro by T-Mobile, down from $599.99 — after three months on the 50/mo. with Autopay plan, you'll get a $100 prepaid Mastercard gift card, essentially negating the cost of the phone. The phone includes a 48MP Fusion camera and a drop-tested design. It ships for free. Shop Now at Metro by T-Mobile
- 128GB of storage
- 48MP Fusion camera
- Built with a drop-tested tough design
New customers can get Unlimited 5G for $15 per month for the first three months when they bring their number, with no activation fees; after that, it's $25 a month with AutoPay. Other plan options include $25 per month, $30 a month, and $35 per month with AutoPay, while a 6-month Unlimited plan works out to $20/mo. with $120 due upfront and offers $120 in savings. Deal ends September 29. Buy Now at Metro by T-Mobile