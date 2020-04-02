Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple iMac i3 21.5" Retina 4K All-in-One Desktop (2019)
$1,099 $1,299
free shipping

That's $130 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Best Buy matches this price.
  • Intel Core i3 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 21.5" 4096 x 2304 (4K) IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 5400 rpm hard drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X 2GB graphics
  • macOS
  • Model: MRT32LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
