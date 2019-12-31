Open Offer in New Tab
Apple MacBook Pro i7 2.6GHz 15.4" Laptop w/ 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD (2018)
$2,199 $3,599
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this upgraded 2018 model by $800. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone
  • 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB graphics card
  • macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
  • Model: Z0V16LL/A
